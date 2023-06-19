5 officers transferred

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: The Government today ordered transfer and postings of five JKAS officers.

Dr. Subash Chander Registrar, District Samba has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Samba, against an available vacancy. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Samba in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Syed Sajad Qadri, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department was posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Budgam, against an available vacancy.

Masarat Hashim, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Pulwama, against an available vacancy.

Subash Chander Dogra, Deputy Director (Central) in the Directorate of Information, J&K has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Udhampur.

Zamir Ahmed Reshu, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Udhampur was transferred as posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Doda, against an available vacancy.