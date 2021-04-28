COVID crisis: 84-hour ‘Corona Curfew’ in 11 J&K districts from tomorrow evening

JAMMU: Amid surge in Covid-19 Cases in Jammu and Kashmir,, the authorities on Wednesday decided to impose 84-hour ‘Corona curfew’ in 11 districts of Jammu and Kashmir to contain the further spread of Covid-19.

Quoting sources, news agency Kashmir News Observer reported that Corona curfew will be imposed in 11 districts from Thursday 7pm to Monday 7am.

The districts include Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur.

Detailed orders, as per the report, will be issued by the concerned deputy commissioners under Disaster Management Act, listing out the prohibitions as well as permissible activities.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz in a tweet confirmed that Srinagar district will go under Corona curfew from Thursday 7pm till Monday 7 am.

“There will be Complete Lockdown in Srinagar District from 7:00 pm Thursday (29/04/2021) to 7:00 am Monday (03/05/2021). Exemptions apply to essential services. Detailed order shall follow,” he Tweeted. (KNO)