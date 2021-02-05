4G mobile internet services to be restored across J&K shortly: Govt

Srinagar: After remaining suspended for 550 days, the high speed mobile data services would be restored shortly across Jammu and Kashmir.

The government spokesman, Rohit Kansal in a tweet informed that 4g mobile internet services are being restored in J&K.

“4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K,” Kansal tweeted.

Notably, the high speed mobile data services were restored in twin J&K districts including Ganderbal in Kashmir and Udhampur in Jammu division on “a trial basis” on August 16, 2020.

The services were suspended on August 05, 2019 when the government in centre abrogated the special status of J&K and bifurcated the erstwhile State into two Union territories.