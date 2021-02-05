12 yr girl donates her earnings to GMC Jammu for fighting Covid pandemic

JAMMU: A Twelve year old Jammu girl, Guhika Sachdev, has set an example for others to follow by donating Rs 1.11 lakh, which she earned by sharing her singing video on Youtube.

Guhika donated the amount to Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma, Principal Government Medical College Jammu, for fighting Corona virus and to help the needy patients.

As per Guhika, she posted her video on Youtube in November which went viral by receiving a huge response from the nitizens. “During lockdown I saw migrant labourers walking thousands of kilometer and my heart really sank on seeing them travelling without food and water” Guhika said and hoped that her donation will help the needy in a little way.

“If God has given us everything than we should also help others” Guhika added and said that she got this inspiration from her grandfather and father.

The Principal GMC & AH appreciated her humanitarian gesture and asked her to continue to help the needy in a similar way.

Hailing Guhika, Dr Sudhan said that she is a role model for youth and society to follow. She urged the people to join hands and help each other in the times of distress. “Our Committee members will also contribute for this novel cause” the Principal said.