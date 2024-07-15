43-day-long Machail Mata Yatra to start in J-K’s Kishtwar on July 25

JAMMU: The 43-day-long Shree Machail Mata Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district will commence on July 25, a senior government official said on Monday, assuring better facilities and enhanced security for the pilgrims.

The seven-hour-long arduous journey to the shrine has already been reduced by three hours with the completion of the Machail-Paddar road up to Chashoti, while the holding capacity at various locations has been increased to 5,000 pilgrims per day, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav told PTI.

He said the highlight of this year’s yatra will be the introduction of online registration and QR-code-based special pilgrim cards for their safety and security.