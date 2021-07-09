4272 fined for violating SOPs

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 9: Police today said to have fined over 4000 people for violating COVID-19 SOPs across Kashmir while recovering a fine of over Rs 6 lakh from them.

“Continuing its efforts to curb the outbreak of 2nd wave of Coronavirus, during the last 24 hours Police have realized fine to the tune of Rs 6,41,950/- from 4272 people throughout the Kashmir valley for violating the various guidelines/rules/SOPs regarding Covid-19. Besides, 02 vehicles were also seized for violating Covid norms,” police said.

It said that the special drive against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines/rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley to ensure that people adhere to SOPs/guidelines envisaged by the government to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.