JMC Councillor starts road blacktopping work in Sainik Colony

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: Continuing to fulfill the long pending demand of residents of Sainik Colony regarding upgradation of roads, Councillor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Gurmeet Kour Randhawa here today started road blacktopping work in sectors A, B and C of Ward number 69 in Sainik Colony.

A handout stated that the work will be completed at an expenditure of Rs. 45 lakh.

Locals of the area on this occasion said that the colony remained neglected in development for the last 30 years but ultimately the developmental works started picking pace after the election of representatives to urban local bodies.

Addressing the residents of Ward 69, JMC Councillor, Gurmeet Kour Randhawa assured to leave no stone unturned to ensure the development of Sainik Colony.

She said that she was very much aware of scarcity of water in the Colony and has already approached the Jal Shakti Department with demand of repairing the tube-wells, overhead tanks and pipelines on priority.