4 women among 9 die of Corona in Jammu, 2 in Ladakh

21 in Kishtwar SSP office, 10 Sarwal PP infected

DHS, Dy CMO, Judicial Officer, 6 FSL staffers +ve

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 11: Four women were among nine persons who lost their lives to Coronavirus in Jammu today as spurt in the cases continued unabated with 883 more testing positive for the virus, 415 in Jammu district alone, including the Director Health Services, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, two doctors posted in Shrine Board-run dispensaries at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan and Adh-Kunwari, a Judicial Officer in Doda, 10 police personnel posted in Sarwal Police Post, six employees of FSL, 21 staff members in the office of SSP Kishtwar, half a dozen cops in the offices of DIG and SSP Udhampur, five more constables from Women Cell Kathua, 26 Government employees in Poonch, 11 CRPF personnel in Ramban, two officials in the office of DC Reasi and mother-son of an already positive ex-MLC of the BJP.

A 68-year-old woman hailing from UNO Lane Talab Tillo and a 64-year-old man from Vishal Nagar Talab Tillo, who were admitted in Narayana Hospital Kakryal for ailments and were positive for COVID-19 died there this evening. A 34-year-old youth from Nai Basti near Satwari who died in the road accident tested Corona positive posthumously.

A 63-year-old woman from Vikas Nagar in Jammu district who was under treatment in the GMC Jammu for last two days with ailments died early this morning. She was positive for the virus. Another 50-year-old woman from Tope Sherkhanian who was suffering from bilateral Community Acquired Pneumonia and COVID positive for last two days also died in the GMC this morning, Medical Superintendent Dr Dara Singh said.

Another 60-year-old woman from Narwal who was co-morbid and admitted in the GMC Jammu with bilateral Community Acquired Pneumonia and Corona positive since September 4 died today. A 50-year-old man from Kachi Chawni who had multiple ailments and was positive for pathogen died in the same hospital this morning, two days after hospitalization.

A woman from Gurha Brahmana Bantalab Jammu and a 53-year-old man from Govindsar Kathua succumbed to Coronavirus this morning in the GMCs of Jammu and Kathua respectively.

With this, Jammu region has till now reported 140 Corona casualties, the highest being 83 in Jammu district, 14 Rajouri, 12 Kathua, nine Doda, seven Samba, six Poonch, four Udhampur, three Reasi and one each in Ramban and Kishtwar district.

As many as 162 persons tested positive during Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) in Jammu district today. However, no office specific Rapid Testing was done today. The positives among others include 10 from Akhnoor, 12 each Bishnah and Dansal, eight Kot Bhalwal, 13 Marh, six Pallanwalla, four RS Pura and 13 Sohanjana.

Of 415 COVID positive cases reported in Jammu district, 406 were locals.

The Director Health Services and the DyCMO, both of whom are women, tested positive for COVID-19 today.

Ten police personnel reported positive for the virus in Sarwal Police Post and one in Nagrota Police Station, SSP Jammu Sridhar Patil said.

A total of 13 police personnel including an ASI have so far tested positive in Sarwal Police Post which has been closed and working shifted temporarily to Bakshi Nagar police station, SDPO West Amit Sharma said.

Six employees of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Jammu reported positive for the virus yesterday after which the Laboratory was closed for 48 hours.

Udhampur district today reported 101 new COVID-19 positive cases.

Three police personnel each in the offices of the DIG and SSP Udhampur were among the positive cases. Two officers in the office of Assistant Commissioner Development and one Naib Tehsildar in Collector Defence office also tested positive in the district, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Dr Piyush Singla said.

Meanwhile, the offices of the DIG and SSP Udhampur will remain closed for two days for sanitization purposes and sample testing of the contacts.

Rajouri district today reported 79 new cases of Coronavirus including mother and son of BJP MLC Vibodh Gupta, who himself had tested positive for the virus in Srinagar few days back.

Positives of Rajouri district include 39 from Rajouri town, nine each Kalakote and Thanna Mandi, seven Sunderbani, five Koteranka and three Nowshera, SSP Rajouri Chandan Kohli said.

Poonch district reported 80 COVID positive cases today including 26 Government employees from PDD, Forest, Social Forestry Departments and police.

Other positives of Poonch district include Haveli (34), Mandi (17), Surankote (24) and Mendhar (5).

Of 38 Corona positive cases reported from Kathua district, five were constables from Women Cell Kathua. Six constables from the Cell had tested positive for the virus three days back. Four persons from Ward No. 11 Kathua have also tested positive, District Magistrate OP Bhagat said.

Forty two persons today tested positive for COVID-19 in Kishtwar district including 21 employees posted in the office of SSP (the District Police Office), Deputy Commissioner Rajinder Singh Tara said.

He added that four patients and two Bank employees also reported positive for the virus in the district. Rest were infected in the Containment Zones.

In Reasi district, 33 persons were infected by pathogen including two in the office of the Deputy Commissioner Reasi, one Income Tax Department office Katra, two doctors of Shrine Board-one each posted at Bhawan and Adh-Kunwari, seven police personnel, three PHE employees, two from Banks, one Health worker, two service providers and a pregnant woman.

A Judicial Officer tested positive in Doda district today. He was among 26 positive cases in the district. Rest were contacts of positive persons and those whose samples were taken randomly.

Of 27 employees tested positive in Ramban district, 11 were CRPF personnel from Chanderkot, two pregnant women, one civilian each from Maroog Bhatni and Palli and rest from Chanderkot who were tested in random sampling.

Forty four persons tested positive for the virus in Samba district including 37 locals and seven travelers.

As many as 137 Corona patients were today treated and discharged from various COVID hospitals of Jammu region, the highest being 53 in Udhampur, 42 Jammu, 19 Kathua, 12 Samba, eight Kishtwar, two Poonch and one in Ramban district.

As per the official figures, Jammu region now has 15675 Corona cases. Of them, 7964 are active as 7574 have been treated while there have been 140 casualties.

Meanwhile, two more Corona casualties and 51 new cases were today reported from the Union Territory of Ladakh-31 in Leh and 20 Kargil taking Corona cases to3228 including 803 active cases as 2387 have recovered.

Two men aged 98 and 82 hailing from Choglamsar in Leh district died of COVID today taking Corona toll to 38 in Ladakh-15 Leh and 23 Kargil.