4 more die in Kashmir, J&K tally 121

128 including 16 security men test +ve

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, July 3: Kashmir reported four deaths of COVID-19 positive patients today, taking the Coronavirus related fatality in Jammu and Kashmir to 121 while 128 people tested positive in the Valley.

An 80-year old man from Rajbagh Srinagar died at SMHS hospital last night. He was admitted to the hospital on July 2 and had bilateral pneumonia and heart ailments.

An 80-year-old man from Chhatabal area of Srinagar died at the Chest Diseases hospital today. He was admitted to the hospital on July 2. He was suffering from hypertension, CKD, COPD and bilateral pneumonia.

A 70-year-old man from Baramulla died at Chest Diseases hospital in Srinagar today. The patient, who was shifted to CD hospital on July 2, was suffering from pneumonia, hypertension, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The man was running a medical shop in Baramulla.

A 70 year old man from Tarzoo Sopore, who was admitted to the Chest Diseases hospital on June 29 died today. He was having COPD and hypertension.

With these deaths, the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir has gone up to 121 with 107 from the Valley and 14 from Jammu.

Srinagar district with 29 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 20, Kulgam 16, Shopian 13, Budgam 10, Anantnag 9, Kupwara 6, Pulwama four, Doda 2 while one death has been reported from Bandipora.

And 128 people from Kashmir today tested positive for Coronavirus taking the overall tally of the cases in J&K to 8019. They include 10 personnel from 108 RCC based in Trehgam Kupwara, four CRPF troopers, an Army jawan, a policeman from DPL Baramulla besides two babies and a doctor.

Out of these cases, 63 were confirmed at Chest Diseases Hospital, 61 at SKIMS Soura, 11 at SKIMS Medical College Bemina virology laboratories.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq Jan, told Excelsior that 1543 samples were processed at the Viral Diagnostic Laboratory of the hospital and 61 tested positive for the virus.

He said that out of these cases, 23 are from Anantnag, 12 from Kupwara, 15 from Srinagar, four each from Bandipora and CRPF Battalions, two from Kupwara and one Ganderbal.

The 14 cases from Kupwara include 10 from 109 RCC based in Trehgam Kupwara and four CRPF personnel from 35th battalion based in Budgam.

Principal SKIMS Bemina, Dr Riyaz Untoo, told Excelsior that 536 samples processed at the hospital’s laboratory and 11 tested positive for COVID-19 with all from Srinagar.

An official said that at virology laboratory CD hospital 63 people tested positive. They include a soldier from BB cantonment, a doctor from GMC Srinagar and a cop from DPL Baramulla.

And 51 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals in Kashmir, taking the overall number of the recovered persons to 5075 including 1254 from Jammu and 3821 from the Valley.