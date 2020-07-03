Restaurants allowed dine-in, hotels to operate with 100 pc capacity

‘Unlock 2’ begins today in J&K

Curbs on movement from 10 pm-5 am

* Religious places will continue to remain closed till further orders.

* All districts of Kashmir in Red category, except Bandipora.

* Restaurants can also operate for dining in, up to 50% cap.

* Hotels can open at full capacity.

* Intra district taxis/maxi-cabs permitted in entire UT.

* No inter-state and inter-province movement, except for passes.

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 3: ‘Unlock 2’ will begin in Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow with all restaurants including within the hotels allowed dine-in with up to 50 percent capacity and hotels/hospitality services permitted to operate with 100 percent strength across the Union Territory but the Government decided to keep religious places closed for public and went ahead with protocol for all travelers entering the UT to undergo institutional quarantine till they are tested negative for COVID-19.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for `Unlock 2′ was issued tonight by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.

The ‘Unlock 2’ guidelines will be applicable till July 31.

Prior to release of the SOP, the Government issued fresh classification of the districts in Red, Orange and Green categories.

Except Bandipora, all districts of Kashmir and Ramban district of Jammu province have been classified as Red Zone. Kathua, Samba, Bandipora, Reasi, Udhampur, Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu districts will fall in Orange Zone. Doda and Kishtwar districts have been kept in Green Zone. However, Lakhanpur town in Kathua district, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, will stay in Red/Containment Zone.

Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities will be restricted between 10 pm to 5 am.

The Government has permitted operations of intra-district taxis/maxi-cabs in the entire Union Territory

Restaurants including those in the hotels, which were earlier permitted to operate for home delivery and take away services, have been allowed dine-in up to 50 percent capacity while hotels and hospitality services can now operate at 100 percent capacity.

“All Shopping Malls can open except in Red districts where they will operate with 50 percent of shops open on alternate days,” the Government order said.

It kept the protocol for all passenger, returnees or travelers reaching Jammu and Kashmir by air, rail and road unchanged.

“The returnees will have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 RTPCR test following which they will be under a 14-day administrative quarantine till the test result report. Those testing negative will be released for home quarantine while the positive persons will be sent to COVID hospital for treatment,” the order said.

The Government has decided to keep all schools, colleges, Universities, educational/training/coaching institutions including Anganwadi centers closed except training institutions run by Central/State Government but permitted online/distance learning. Their offices can function for administrative purposes.

Religious places and places of worship will remain closed, the order said, adding all social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions, other large gatherings and congregations will remain banned.

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will stay closed.

“Intra-district public passenger transport vehicles, running on routes including buses, minibuses and maxi-cabs have been allowed to operate with up to two-third seating capacity for buses and 50 percent seating capacity for mini-buses/maxi-cabs on the routes to be notified by the Transport Department. Inter-district public passenger transport vehicles (buses and minibuses only and not maxi-cabs) can operate with up to 2/3rd seating capacity for buses and 50 percent for mini-buses by SRTC only on the routes notified by the Transport Department,” as per the SOP.

Non-permissible activities in entire J&K

* The following activities shall continue to remain prohibited across the entire Union Territory of J&K, irrespective of the categorization of the districts, w.e.f. 04th July, 2020, till further orders:

(i) Inter-UT/state, Inter-province and Inter-district Buses for public transport and private vehicles, except those permitted under this order in specific categories of districts as per procedure prescribed.

(ii) All schools, colleges, universities, educational/training/coaching institutions (including Anganwadi centers), etc., except training institutions run by the Central/State Government. However, online/distance learning shall be permitted. Their offices can continue to function for administrative purposes.

(iii) All cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, Spas, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

(iv) All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions and other large gatherings and congregations. Religious places/ places of worship shall continue to remain closed for public till further orders.

(v) There shall be no inter-province or inter-State/UT movement of individuals except after obtaining permissions or in permitted public transport, after following prescribed health protocols.

(vi) The movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 10 pm to 5 am. District Magistrates shall issue specific prohibitory orders in this regard under Section 144 Of CrPC.

(vii) Persons above 65 years of age, persons and with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements or for health purposes.

Activities permitted in entire J&K

* Normal functioning of private hospitals, clinics and nursing homes (including OPD services).

* All E-commerce and Courier services.

* All agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and related activities.

* Canteens/Eateries at Bus stands, Railway stations and Airports, with passes in Red districts.

* All restaurants, including in hotels, can operate for home delivery, take away and dining-in with up to 50 % capacity, subject to the SOP of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of India, dated e June, 2020.

* Hotels and hospitality services, can operate at 100 % capacity, subject to the SOP of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of India, dated 41″ June, 2020, with particular focus on: a) Full protection gear and equipment should be provided to Hotel staff. b) Details of guests with entire travel history to be maintained. c) Only Room service of food should be done instead of in dine-in restaurants. d) Frequent sanitization of common areas and spaces to be done. e) Necessary health precautions for guests and staff.

* All Shopping Malls, can open subject to the SOP of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of India, dated 4th June, 2020, except in Red districts where they will operate with 50% of shops open on alternate days to be regulated by the Deputy Commissioners concerned. There will be particular focus on:

a. Shops in Malls can open from 9 am till 7 pm.

b. Special markings for social distancing, wherever needed.

c. Air conditioning of Malls to follow guidelines of CPWD (temperature range of 24-30 degree Celsius, relative humidity in the range of 40-70% with adequate cross ventilation and intake of fresh air.

d. Food Courts and dining facilities in Malls can operate for home delivery, take away and dining in with up to 50 % capacity.

e. Children’s gaming zones, gaming arcades and cinemas inside Malls shall remain closed.

f. All railings and door knobs to be frequently sanitized with sodium hypochlorite solution.

g. District Magistrates will regulate the above to ensure that there is no congestion and social distancing is maintained.

* Banks and Financial services. 16) Liquor shops and manufacturing units.

* Barber shops, saloons and parlors. subject to the SOP issued vide G.0 No. 62- JK- DMRRR of 2020 dated 08-06-2020, to be enforced strictly.

* Self-employed service providers such as Plumbers, technicians, electricians etc.

* Auto-rickshaws with a maximum of two passengers, only intra-district.

* Taxi and Cab aggregators are permitted to ply with one driver and two passengers only within the district. Maxi-cabs operate with a maximum of 4 passengers

* Intra-district movement of individuals in vehicles is allowed, with a maximum of 2 passengers, besides the driver, in four wheeler vehicles, and with no pillion rider in case of two wheelers, with passes in Red districts.

* Intra-district public passenger transport vehicles, running on routes (buses. mini-buses and maxi-cabs) can operate, by any operator, with upto 2/310 seating capacity for buses and upto 50% seating capacity for mini-buses/maxi-cabs on routesto be notified by Transport Department.

* Inter-district public passenger transport vehicles (buses and mini-buses only and not maxi-cabs) can operate with upto 2/3rd seating capacity for buses and upto 50% seating capacity for mini-buses by JKSRTC only on routes to be notified by Transport Department.

* Marriage related functions, with not more than 50 personsmaintaining social distancing, with permission required for the function in Red Districts.

* Funeral / last rites related rituals with not more than 20 persons maintaining social distancing.

Additional activities permitted in Orange Districts (NO PASSES NEEDED)

* All shops, including in market areas/ bazaars/ market complexes, subject to the following: a. In the limits of Municipal Corporations, shops will remain open from 9 a.m. till 7 p.m. b. There will be no parking on roads of bazaars/ market complexes/ market areas to prevent congestion and ensure social distancing, except where there is paid parking of the Municipal Corporation concerned and there are two free lanes for traffic flow. c. District Magistrates will regulate markets to ensure there is no congestion and social distancing is maintained.

* All private offices, with full (100%) strength of staff, self-regulated by office in-charge to follow the SOP of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of India, dated June, 2020.

* Sports activities in Stadia and sports complexes, without the presence of spectators in urban areas.

* Inter-district movementof Individuals in private vehicles between a pair of Green/Orange districts, without crossing a Red district,with a maximum of 2 passengers, besides the driver, in four wheeler vehicles, and with no pillion rider in case of two wheelers.

Additional activities permitted in Green Districts (NO PASSES NEEDED)

* All activities permitted in Orange districts.

* Taxi and Cab aggregators with one driver and two passengers and Maxi-cabs with 4 passengers are permitted to ply only within the district, or between Green districts only.

* Inter-district public passenger transport vehicles (buses and mini-buses only) can operate with upto 2/3r° seating capacity for buses and upto 50% seating capacity for mini-buses by any operator on routes to be notified by Transport Department between contiguous Green districts.

Restrictions in Red Districts

* All shops, including in market areas/ bazaars/ market complexes, subject to the following:

a. In the limits of Municipal Corporations, shops will remain open from 9 a.m. till 7 p.m.

b. Only 50% of the shops in market areas/ bazaars/ market complexes, will open on alternate days, to be regulated by the Deputy Commissioners concerned

c. There will be no parking on roads of bazaars/ market complexes/ market areas to prevent congestion and ensure social distancing, except where there is paid parking of the Municipal Corporation concerned and there are two free lanes for traffic flow.

d. District Magistrates will regulate markets to ensure there is no congestion and social distancing is maintained.

* Private offices are permitted to function with full (100%) attendance, with passes needed for staff as prescribed. The office in-charge will try to limit presence of staff to 50% to the extent possible and follow the SOP of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of India, dated 4th June, 2020.

* Sports activities in Stadia and sports complexes, without the presence of spectators in urban areas.

* Only 50 % of taxis, maxi-cabs, and cab-aggregators in a district are to be allowed to ply on a given day, the arrangement/formula for which shall be decided by the concerned DC.

* There shall be a complete prohibition on inter-districtmovementof individuals between: a. Green/ Orange Districts on one side and Red Districts on the other b. Between two Red Districts c. Crossing a Red District except after following prescribed procedure at Attachment A.

* Inter-District public passenger transport vehicles will be run by JKSRTC only with upto 2/3rd seating capacity for buses and upto 50% seating capacity for mini-buses on routes to be notified by Transport Department.