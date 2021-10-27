4 JKAS officers shifted, posted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: The Government today ordered transfer and postings of four JKAS officers with immediate effect.

Nighat Alam, Deputy Director, Tourism Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Srinagar, replacing Debah Khalid Peer, who has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tourism Kashmir.

Chand Kishore Sharma and Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, presently awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, have been posted as Additional Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department and Deputy Director, Employment (Central) J&K, respectively.