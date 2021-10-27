Missing Budhal villagers traced in Shopian 

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 27: The two villagers feared to have gone missing in snow affected upper reaches of Budhal in Rajouri have been traced from Shopian area of Kashmir today.

Official sources said that a missing report of duo was lodged on October 24, 2021 in Police Station Budhal by the family members, in which it came to fore that one person namely Javed Shah, son of Haneef Shah, resident of Targain in Budhal along with a relative namely- Khadam Shah, son of Muzamal Shah, resident of

Hasote Chassana Reasi, at present Targain went to Kashmir on-foot along with their sheep and goats on October 22 but no further communication could be established with them after massive snow fall at Pir Panjal.

After receiving this information, a police party from Police Station Budhal was dispatched to the upper reaches of snow bound mountains for search and rescue operation while army also assisted in this operation whereas a police team from Reasi district also joined them.

In the meantime, a specific technical exercise was initiated and Budhal Police Station gathered information based on technical evidence in order to trace the missing person. Based on these inputs, PS Budhal team led by SHO Mustaj Ahmed succeeded in tracking the said persons from Mony Mahal area of Shopian district.

District Police Shopian immediately swung into action and assisted in establishing contact with the missing persons who have been now safely traced. SP Rajouri, Sheema Nabi Qasba has appealed people not to venture on snow bound mountains and to move only on those tracks which are safe in winter season.

It’s pertinent to mention here that SSP Rajouri’s timely action brought relief to the family as after the matter brought into her notice, she immediately taken up matter with SSP Reasi, Shopian and with Army also and succeeded in tracing missing person.