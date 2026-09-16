4 drug peddlers arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 15: Police today arrested four drug-peddlers in separate operations in Baramulla, Bandipora and Awantipora areas and recovered heroin, charas and poppy straw.

A police spokesperson said police in Baramulla arrested Syed Ahmad Shah, a resident of Devar, during naka checking in the area. About 2 grams of heroin-like substance, a mobile phone and Rs. 4,000 in cash were recovered from him, police said. "A case vide FIR No. 214/2026 under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Pattan," the spokesperson said, adding that further investigation was underway to ascertain the source and intended supply of the substance.

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In Bandipora, police intercepted a scooty at Shok Baba Sumlar near Hatchery and recovered about 1.15 kg of charas, the spokesperson said. The rider, identified as Haris Fayaz of T.A. Shah was arrested and the scooty seized.

Police registered FIR No. 148/2026 under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act at Police Post Sumlar, Police Station Bandipora, the spokesperson said.

In another operation in the district, police arrested Umar Lateef Ganie, a resident of Krankshiv Colony, Sopore, at Sangri Top, Aloosa, and recovered about 53 grams of charas from his possession, the spokesperson said. A case under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act has been registered.

In Awantipora, police intercepted an auto-rickshaw at Punzoo Shaldraman and recovered about 1.5 kg of poppy straw. The driver, Maqsood Ahmad Lone of Chak Noorpora, was arrested and the vehicle seized.

A case vide FIR No. 104/2026 under relevant provisions of law has been registered at Police Station Tral.