4 die of COVID in Valley, 233 test +ve

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Dec 17: Four persons died of COVID in Kashmir today taking the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 1826 while 233 people tested positive in Valley.

A 65-year-old man from Wonder Kangan in district Ganderbal, a 38-year-old-man from Zaloora area of Sopore in district Baramulla, a 56-year-old woman from Safakadal in district Srinagar and a 68-year-old man from Soura area of Srinagar died of COVID-19.

With these deaths, the total fatality count in J&K reached 1826-1161 in the Valley.

Srinagar district with 439 deaths topped the list followed by Baramulla 170, Budgam 105, Pulwama 88, Kupwara 88, Anantnag 82, Bandipora 57, Kulgam 53, Ganderbal 42 and Shopian 37.

In Kashmir, 233 people tested positive taking the number of positive cases in J&K to 117,317.

Those who tested positive in Kashmir include 94 from Srinagar, 20 Baramulla, 24 Budgam, 13 Kupwara, 35 Pulwama, 07 Anantnag, 20 Bandipora, 9 Ganderbal, 3 Kulgam and 8 from Shopian.

As per officials figures, 24,538 positive cases including 439 deaths and 23,027 recoveries are from Srinagar, 7,793 including 170 deaths and 7,438 recoveries are from Baramulla, 7,386 including 7,025 recoveries and 105 deaths are from Budgam, 5,413 including 5,150 recoveries and 88 deaths are from Kupwara, 5,359 including 88 deaths and 5,079 recoveries are from Pulwama, 4,693 including 4,496 recoveries and 82 deaths are from Anantnag, 4,584 cases including 4,434 and 57 deaths are from Bandipora, 4,384 including 4,231 recoveries and 42 deaths are from Ganderbal, 2,633 including 2,518 recoveries and 53 deaths are from Kulgam and 2,441 including 2,329 recoveries and 37 deaths are from Shopian.

There are 69,224 Corona cases from Kashmir including 65,727 recoveries and 1,161 deaths.

The total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir is 4,327 including 2,336 from Kashmir division.

With 395 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 1,11,164, which is 94.75 percent of the total cases.