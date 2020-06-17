4 COVID-19 +ve people die in Kashmir

89 including 5 security men test positive

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, June 17: Four COVID-19 positive people died in Kashmir today taking the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 67 while 89 people tested positive for the Coronavirus in the Valley including five security force personnel.

A man from Wadwan village in district Budgam with acute pneumonia at SMHS hospital tested positive this evening. The man was admitted in the hospital and his body was kept in hospital mortuary.

A woman from Tengpora area in Batmaloo district Srinagar also died during the day. She was having comorbidity and her body was kept in hospital mortuary. She also tested positive this evening.

Earlier a 70-year-old man, resident of Khanpora died at SMHS hospital here. He was a COVID-19 positive and was suffering from bilateral pneumonia. He was admitted to SMHS hospital on June 15.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan, told Excelsior that a 65-year old COVID-19 positive man from Feripora area of Shopian died today. He was admitted on June 15 with complaints of fever, shortness of breath with a diagnosis of acute exacerbration of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). He was on non-invasive ventilation after his son had given negative consent for intubation. He died at 4.15 a.m with cause of death being cardiopulmonary arrest.

So far, 67 COVID-19 positive people have died in J&K including 59 from Valley. Srinagar district with 16 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 12, Kulgam 8, Shopian 7, Anantnag 6, Kupwara 5, Budgam 4 and Pulwama 2 while one death has been reported from Bandipora.

And three paramilitary CRPF, one CISF and an Army personnel besides three pregnant women and six minors including a 15-day-old baby were among 89 fresh cases of Novel coronavirus in Kashmir. The fresh cases take the overall case tally of COVID-19 patients in J&K to 5424.

Among fresh cases 27 were reported from Shopian followed by 17 in Srinagar, nine in Kupwara, seven each in Kulgam and Baramulla, five in Budgam, four in Anantnag and two each in Bandipora and Pulwama.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq Jan, told Excelsior out of the 2144 samples processed at the Viral Diagnostic Lab of the hospital today, 58 tested positive.

Among them 32 were reported from Shopian, six from Kulgam, five from Srinagar, four from Anantnag, five from Baramulla, two each from Bandipora and Kupwara besides one each from Pulwama and Ganderbal.

The cases from Srinagar include three CRPF men from 79 and 144 battalions besides a 15 days old baby from Bemina.

A soldier of 42 RR of Army based in Puwlama also tested positive.

Principal SKIMS Bemina, Dr Riyaz Untoo, told Excelsior that out of 565 samples processed at the hospital’s virology lab, 13 tested positive for COVID-19 and include seven from Srinagar and six from Budgam. One of the positive cases includes a CISF personnel posted at Srinagar Airport.

An official said that 475 samples were processed at SKIMS CD hospital Srinagar Virology Laboratory and 18 tested positive. They include nine from Kupwara, one from Pulwama, two from Baramulla, four from Srinagar and two from Kulgam.