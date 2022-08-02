4 arrested for cattle smuggling in Jammu region, 198 bovines rescued

JAMMU, Aug 2: Four persons were arrested while they were trying to smuggle nearly 200 bovine animals to the Kashmir valley, police said on Tuesday.

Total 198 animals being transported from Ramban and Reasi districts of the Jammu region were rescued by the police.

Acting on specific inputs regarding the transportation of bovine animals, 14 vehicles were intercepted at Batote, Ramsoo, Ramban and Jawahir tunnel areas in which 172 bovine animals were being smuggled to Kashmir, they said.

According to police, the vehicles were packed in with the animals with no arrangements for food and water.

In Reasi district, police teams intercepted two parties smuggling 26 bovines to the valley from Dewal and Talwara areas, they said.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohd Yousaf, Bashir Ahmed, Khurshid Mohd and Ghulam Qadar.

Police have seized 14 vehicles and registered cases against the four, they said, adding that an investigation into the matter is underway. (Agencies)