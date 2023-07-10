4.9 Magnitude Quake Hits J&K’s Doda, No Casualties Reported

JAMMU, Jul 10: An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 at the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

There are no casualties as of yet.

The quake occurred at around 5:38 am (IST) and had a depth of 10 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 10-07-2023, 05:38:54 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, ” the NCS tweeted.