J&K | Amarnath Yatra Resumes From Baltal Base Camp As Weather Improves

SRINAGAR, Jul 10: The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed from the Baltal base camp on Monday morning following weather improvement in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per an official, the administration also resumed Chopper services for the convenience of the pilgrims.

The Yatra resumed from the Pahalgam base camp on Sunday afternoon.

The yatra was suspended on Friday following widespread rain and landslides, particularly along the twin tracks — the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal district.