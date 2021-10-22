39 Women Army Officers Get Permanent Commission After Supreme Court Win

New Delhi, Oct 22: Thirty-nine women Army officers have got Permanent Commission after winning a legal battle in the Supreme Court. A total of 71 women Short Service Commission officers, who were denied Permanent Commission, had gone to the Supreme Court seeking Permanent Commission.

The centre told the court that of the 71 officers, 39 were found eligible for Permanent Commission, seven were medically unfit and 25 had “issues of discipline”.

The Supreme Court then directed the centre to give a detailed report explaining the reasons why the 25 were not eligible for Permanent Commission. (Agencies)