Employment Oct 22, 2021

Required
Delivery Boys with own conveyance
Salary: Rs 7500- 10000
Part Time Job also available
Contact:
7006180373
44, A-2, South Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu
DRIVER REQUIRED
Required driver for four wheeler at Bakshi Nagar or Near by area.
Please carry one Passport size photo and Driving Licence.
Contact No.: 7889541208, 9419108836
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Appointment call 9086193986
*Hiring Mall*
Position:- Associate
Qualification :- 10+2
Age:- 18-26 Years
Experience:- Fresher
Salary + incentive.
Other Benefits:-
Free Graduation in BBA
2. Private sector job
Official & non official job
Interview 2 days.
Hurry up
EXPERIENCED ACCOUNTANT
HI I AM AN ACCOUNTANT, LOOKING FOR MORE HOURS OF WORK.
I HAVE GOOD EXPERIENCE OF ACCOUNTS, GST RETURNS, INCOME TAX, RECONCILIATION, FINALISATION OF ACCOUNTS. Tds ETC. FOR GOOD SERVICE CONTACT ON
Contact: 9622183362
Email id:sunny72703@gmail.com
RN COACHING INSTITUTE
REQUIRED TEACHERS
Walk in Interview
(Timing 11.00 am to 1.00 pm)
(Class – 7th to 10th)
Sub:- Math’s, English, Science
Add:- Behind Lane No: 18 & 19 Jagti (M)
Contact: 7889971416, 9086383464
Mongia Steel Ltd
Head Office Jammu
Required Account Executives
No of Vacancy – 2
Essential Qualification: M.Com/B.Com
Handsome Salary
Location: Jammu
Contact No: 9906100777
Kindly Forward Resume on our
whatsapp No. 9906100777
email id: khajuriatrader1979@gmail.com
URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY
1. Accountant, Supervisior, General manager, Computer operator, Receptionist
2. Office Assistant, Telle celler for Inter National BPO, Office Admin, Computer Teacher
3. B.Sc., M.Sc., QC, QA, Security Guard
Address:- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna
Contact No.:- 7298663220,
9622365951, 9796260300
Required
Graduates/Post Graduates with relevant experience for the position of Retail/IT/Soft Skills Trainer for Himayat Project.
Salary will not be a constraint for experienced and deserving candidates.
ManpowerGroup DDU-GKY Skills Academy Channi Rama Jammu
Contact No : 8130703131
Email : mpgskills@gmail.com
Vacancy
Showroom sale person – for Sanitary and tile showroom,
Marketing & Sales – Experienced in the market for atleast 2 years
Godown helpers
Godown keepers
Trikuta Agencies – opposite BSF double iron gate, Paloura, Jammu
Contact :
6005879898
JOB VACANCIES
Graphics Designer (Flex) 1 Nos
Graphics Designer (Offset) 1 Nos
LED Artisan 1 Nos
Book Binder 1 Nos
Helper 1 Nos
Candidate must have minimum 2-5 yrs experience.
Interview Timing: 9:30 am to 12:00 pm
Contact No: 9419148613, 9906906613
Address: Sidco Chowk, Near Punjab National Bank, Girdhari Bros, Bari Brahmna.
Required Staff
Required Experienced Person for Retail Medical Shop with Experience in Marg Software
M/S Dr. Hansraj Pharmacy
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview 4 – 5pm
Contact at:- 9419193224, 9419189485
JOB VACANCY
Meenakshi Mart requires experienced workers, salesman/girl for clothes and worker for grocery (Kiryana), Non-Veg, Dairy Farm, Cook etc.
Address Channi Himmat,
Near SBI Bank
Contact : 7051004695, 7889871192
REQUIRED DISTRIBUTOR
In all J&K for
1. Mineral Water
2. Fruit Juice
3. Soft Drinks
New Brand launch in J&K full Support Provide by Company
Contact us: 9906155071
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Also required Helper in Office Work
Required
Tele-callers (4)
Salary : Rs 6000-10000
Marketing Executives (2)
Salary : Rs 15000-20000
For High -end Concept Selling
Please mail resume at :
totalmanagement@rediffmail.com
Call : 9419916989
Urgent Requirement
1. Office Boy
2. Driver
3. Showroom Sales
(Kashmiri Clothes)
4. Field Sales
5. Accountant
6.Career Counsellor
Interested candidates can call on 7051766240
Requires
Hindustan Sales Corpn:
*HSCFortune Private Limited*
*Authorized Distributor of Tata Tiscon Requires Candidate (Male)*
Role – Office Coordinator
Qualification – B.Com/ BCA/ Diploma in Computer.
Skills: Excellent Verbal and Written communication. Experience in Ms-Office mandatory.
*Salary Negotiable*
Interested Candidate send updated Resume on below mention E-mail id
*htc_he@yahoo.com*
Model Raja public hr. sec. school
Thathar Paloura, Jammu
TEACHER REQUIRED FOR
COMMERCE SUBJECT
TO TEACH 11TH & 12TH CLASS
Qualifications : B. Com, B.Ed
M. Com, B.Ed
Apply immediately with resume
( O S Manhas)
Managing Director
94191-96150, 70064-85954
Job Vacancy
for Mask Manufacturing Unit
1. Female Workers- 3 Nos.
2. Marketing Executives
(Medical Line) with = 2 No.
Experience (2-3 years)
at Channi Himmat, Jammu
Contact @ 7889604338
Institutes of Driving Training & Research
Bhaderwah -The Chota Kashmir