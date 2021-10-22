Employment Oct 22, 2021

Required

Delivery Boys with own conveyance

Salary: Rs 7500- 10000

Part Time Job also available

Contact:

7006180373

44, A-2, South Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu

DRIVER REQUIRED

Required driver for four wheeler at Bakshi Nagar or Near by area.

Please carry one Passport size photo and Driving Licence.

Contact No.: 7889541208, 9419108836

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Appointment call 9086193986

*Hiring Mall*

Position:- Associate

Qualification :- 10+2

Age:- 18-26 Years

Experience:- Fresher

Salary + incentive.

Other Benefits:-

Free Graduation in BBA

2. Private sector job

Official & non official job

Interview 2 days.

Hurry up

EXPERIENCED ACCOUNTANT

HI I AM AN ACCOUNTANT, LOOKING FOR MORE HOURS OF WORK.

I HAVE GOOD EXPERIENCE OF ACCOUNTS, GST RETURNS, INCOME TAX, RECONCILIATION, FINALISATION OF ACCOUNTS. Tds ETC. FOR GOOD SERVICE CONTACT ON

Contact: 9622183362

Email id:sunny72703@gmail.com

RN COACHING INSTITUTE

REQUIRED TEACHERS

Walk in Interview

(Timing 11.00 am to 1.00 pm)

(Class – 7th to 10th)

Sub:- Math’s, English, Science

Add:- Behind Lane No: 18 & 19 Jagti (M)

Contact: 7889971416, 9086383464

Mongia Steel Ltd

Head Office Jammu

Required Account Executives

No of Vacancy – 2

Essential Qualification: M.Com/B.Com

Handsome Salary

Location: Jammu

Contact No: 9906100777

Kindly Forward Resume on our

whatsapp No. 9906100777

email id: khajuriatrader1979@gmail.com

URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY

1. Accountant, Supervisior, General manager, Computer operator, Receptionist

2. Office Assistant, Telle celler for Inter National BPO, Office Admin, Computer Teacher

3. B.Sc., M.Sc., QC, QA, Security Guard

Address:- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna

Contact No.:- 7298663220,

9622365951, 9796260300

Required

Graduates/Post Graduates with relevant experience for the position of Retail/IT/Soft Skills Trainer for Himayat Project.

Salary will not be a constraint for experienced and deserving candidates.

ManpowerGroup DDU-GKY Skills Academy Channi Rama Jammu

Contact No : 8130703131

Email : mpgskills@gmail.com

Vacancy

Showroom sale person – for Sanitary and tile showroom,

Marketing & Sales – Experienced in the market for atleast 2 years

Godown helpers

Godown keepers

Trikuta Agencies – opposite BSF double iron gate, Paloura, Jammu

Contact :

6005879898

JOB VACANCIES

Graphics Designer (Flex) 1 Nos

Graphics Designer (Offset) 1 Nos

LED Artisan 1 Nos

Book Binder 1 Nos

Helper 1 Nos

Candidate must have minimum 2-5 yrs experience.

Interview Timing: 9:30 am to 12:00 pm

Contact No: 9419148613, 9906906613

Address: Sidco Chowk, Near Punjab National Bank, Girdhari Bros, Bari Brahmna.

Required Staff

Required Experienced Person for Retail Medical Shop with Experience in Marg Software

M/S Dr. Hansraj Pharmacy

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview 4 – 5pm

Contact at:- 9419193224, 9419189485

JOB VACANCY

Meenakshi Mart requires experienced workers, salesman/girl for clothes and worker for grocery (Kiryana), Non-Veg, Dairy Farm, Cook etc.

Address Channi Himmat,

Near SBI Bank

Contact : 7051004695, 7889871192

REQUIRED DISTRIBUTOR

In all J&K for

1. Mineral Water

2. Fruit Juice

3. Soft Drinks

New Brand launch in J&K full Support Provide by Company

Contact us: 9906155071

Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Also required Helper in Office Work

Required

Tele-callers (4)

Salary : Rs 6000-10000

Marketing Executives (2)

Salary : Rs 15000-20000

For High -end Concept Selling

Please mail resume at :

totalmanagement@rediffmail.com

Call : 9419916989

Urgent Requirement

1. Office Boy

2. Driver

3. Showroom Sales

(Kashmiri Clothes)

4. Field Sales

5. Accountant

6.Career Counsellor

Interested candidates can call on 7051766240

Requires

Hindustan Sales Corpn:

*HSCFortune Private Limited*

*Authorized Distributor of Tata Tiscon Requires Candidate (Male)*

Role – Office Coordinator

Qualification – B.Com/ BCA/ Diploma in Computer.

Skills: Excellent Verbal and Written communication. Experience in Ms-Office mandatory.

*Salary Negotiable*

Interested Candidate send updated Resume on below mention E-mail id

*htc_he@yahoo.com*

Model Raja public hr. sec. school

Thathar Paloura, Jammu

TEACHER REQUIRED FOR

COMMERCE SUBJECT

TO TEACH 11TH & 12TH CLASS

Qualifications : B. Com, B.Ed

M. Com, B.Ed

Apply immediately with resume

( O S Manhas)

Managing Director

94191-96150, 70064-85954

Job Vacancy

for Mask Manufacturing Unit

1. Female Workers- 3 Nos.

2. Marketing Executives

(Medical Line) with = 2 No.

Experience (2-3 years)

at Channi Himmat, Jammu

Contact @ 7889604338