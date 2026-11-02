3 vehicles seized for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 1: The police today seized three tippers for transporting mining material without valid documents in the Kunzer area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

A police spokesperson said a police team from Police Station Kunzer intercepted the vehicles during routine enforcement and found them carrying mining material without the requisite legal documents.

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The seized vehicles bear registration numbers JK04-5545, JK05L-1109 and JK05A-0308, he said.

The spokesperson said legal proceedings had been initiated against those involved and reiterated that police would continue action against illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.