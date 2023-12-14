3 vehicles seized for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 14: Taking action against those involved in illegal mining a team of Mining Department and Police seized three vehicles and unloaded material of two vehicles.

Reports said two vehicles were seized in Thannamandi area while one in Muradpur and material of two vehicles, sand stock was unloaded at Muradpur.

The team of Mining Department was led by DMO Rajouri Mohd Naseeb and police team led by SHO Thannamandi Inspector Hilal Azhar seized two vehicles which were involved in illegal mining in Thannamandi area.

The vehicle bearing registration number HR38B- 4309 was driven by Mohd Yousaf, son of Abdul Rehman from Khablan Behrote, in Tehsil Thannamandi while JK11D -3048 by one Imtiaz Ahmed, son of Mohd Qayoom , a resident of Behrote in Thannamandi tehsil of district Rajouri.