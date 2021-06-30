3 militants killed, 2 Army men injured in encounter

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 30 : Three militants were killed and two Army men injured in an encounter at Chimmer village of Damhal Hanjipora in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district today.

A joint team of Police, Army’s 09 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

An official said that as the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which retaliated , triggering an encounter.

The official said that in the ensuing encounter three militants have been killed, while two Army men were injured.

“The injured Army men were taken to Army hospital for treatment,” the official said, adding that the search operation was going on in the area.

He identified the three militants as Zakir Nayak of Chimmer Kulgam, Waseem Bangroo of Redwani Kulgam and Shahnawaz Bashir Lone of Shopian. All of them were affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen. One AK-47 rifle, one pistol and AK rounds were recovered from the encounter site.