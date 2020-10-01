3 militants arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 1: Security forces today arrested three militants and recovered arms and ammunition from them while a youth was prevented from joining militancy and handed over to his family.

Police arrested two youth along with arms and ammunition today in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Two militants identified as Umar Showkat son of Showkat Ahmad Shah of Homehuna Nagbal and Shafayat Amin Shah of Urpora Nagbal were arrested along with arms and ammunition by Zainapora police.

Police said that one pistol, one magazine and 9 pistol rounds were recovered from the duo.

Police further said that a case (under FIR number 130/20 under section under Section 7/25 arms Act 20/23/38 U/L Act) has been registered against them and further investigation has been taken up.

And security forces today arrested a newly joined Lashkar-e-Toiba militant in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

An official said that a joint team of Army’s 19 RR, SOG and CRPF laid a check point at Shahabad area of Dooru during which a newly recruited militant was arrested.

He was Identified as Muzamil Bhat son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat.

As per official Bhat joined militancy on September, 27 by posting his picture on social media carrying AK 47. The officer said a case has been registered and further investigation initiated.

In the meantime, police in Ganderbal apprehended a youth who was misled to join militancy. The youth was counselled and handed over to parents.

Police said that based on credible input from various security agencies, Ganderbal Police apprehended a youth identified as Umar Nazir, resident of Ganderbal.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was in constant touch over social media with some suspects in Bandipora and Pulwama and had developed tendency to join militancy.

The arrested youth was properly counselled by Ganderbal Police in presence of his parents and later handed over to them. Community members and his parents have expressed their gratitude to Ganderbal Police for this kind gesture and thereby saving life of the youth.

Police have advised youth to be aware of such anti-national elements on various social media platforms that entice gullible Kashmiri youth to join militancy. The parents are also requested to come forward and report any such activity of their wards so that they are mainstreamed through proper counselling by experts.