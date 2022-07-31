3 men washed away in flash flood in Kathua

JAMMU, July 31: Three people were washed away in a flash flood amid heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday, officials said.

The three were washed away in the district’s Tarnah nallah, they said, adding that rescue operations have been started.

The three people have been identified as Dev Raj (50), Bablu (48) and Kamal Singh (60) – all residents of Sallan, they said. (AGENCIES)