3 Kg Heroin, 4 Cartridges Recovered Near Pak Border In Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, Oct 30: Nearly three kilograms of heroin along with four cartridges have been recovered from a field near the International Border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, a Border Security Force official said on Monday.

The BSF troops along with the Punjab Police conducted a search operation on the outskirts of Kalash Havelian village on Sunday evening, the official said.

During the search, they recovered a package containing three small packets of contraband items weighing 2.992 kg in semi-burnt condition, the official said, adding that four cartridges of a .30 mm weapon were also recovered from the packet.

The package was suspected to be airdropped by a drone as an iron ring was found attached to it. (Agencies)