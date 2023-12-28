3 IPS Officers Promoted To Rank Of ADGP

JAMMU, Dec 28: Three 1999-batch IPS officers, including Jammu Zone Inspector General of Police Anand Jain, were promoted to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).

According to an order issued by the MHA, In pursuance to the recommendations of the Screening Committee in its meeting held on 20.12.2023, Ms. Chhaya Sharma, IPS (AGMUT: 1999), Shri Anand Jain, IPS (AGMUT: 1999) and Shri Nitish Kumar, IPS (AGMUT: 1999), currently posted in the cadre, are hereby promoted to the ADGP Grade (LEVEL 15 in the Pay Matrix) w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later. This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority

See Order Click Here