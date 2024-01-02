3 Injured After Vehicle Hit By Boulder In J&K’s Ramban

JAMMU, Jan 2: At least three passengers were injured after a vehicle was hit by a boulder on a link road in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Reports said the passenger cab was on way to Ramban from Halla Dandrath village when it was hit by heavy boulders that rolled down from a hill.

Three passengers traveling in the vehicle were injured in the incident who were moved to district hospital Ramban for treatment. The condition of one of the injured persons is said to be critical.