3 Indian Army Units Involved In Yangtse Face-Off Thwarted Chinese Army Aggression

Arunachal Pradesh, Dec 13: In the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Yangtse in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh, PLA troops clashed with three units of the Indian Army belonging to different infantry regiments who thwarted their attempt to change status quo on the Line of Actual Control.

Sources on the ground said that the troops belonging to three different battalions including Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, Jat regiment and Sikh Light Infantry were present at the location of the clash last week when the Chinese tried to unilaterally change the status quo in the area.

The Chinese were armed with clubs, sticks and other equipment for the clash. The Indian troops were also prepared for the clash as they had known the intentions of the adversary, they said.

One of the units of the Indian Army was on its way out of there and was being relieved by a new unit. However, the Chinese chose to clash on a day when both units were present in the area.

The Chinese Army troops try to enter these areas every year and try to patrol out their claim line which India does not allow.

The Chinese military has been behaving aggressively over issues in Yangtse in the vicinity of the Holydip and Parikrama area on the Line of Actual Control where the Chinese side has been opposing Indian positions.

During the clash, sources said, the Chinese Army had come along with drones apparently to shoot the entire clash in which they were expecting to outnumber Indian soldiers.

The Chinese had come with over 300 troops who were pelting stones in an attempt to attack the Indian position but were beaten back badly and forced to retreat to their side of the LAC.

The area has seen clashes between the sides in the recent past also as the Chinese have been attempting their policy of encroaching on the land belonging to all their neighbours.

Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear that the Indian forces would not allow anyone to capture an inch of land anywhere in the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated in Parliament that Indian Army troops bravely stopped the Chinese Army from transgressing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Yangtse area of Arunachal’s Tawang sector on December 9.

“I want to assure the House, that no Indian soldier was killed or severely injured. I also assure the House that our Army is capable of defending the territorial integrity of the country. Our Army is ready to tackle any transgression. I firmly believe the House will support the bravery and courage of our armed forces,” he said. (Agencies)