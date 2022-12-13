J&K police produce chargesheet against 8 accused in NIA court

SRINAGAR, Dec 13: Jammu and Kashmir Police produced chargesheet in special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, Srinagar against the eight accused including a foreign handler in militancy related case on Tuesday, officials said.

Pulwama police produced chargesheet in case through FIR against 8 accused persons before the Court of Special Designated Court under NIA Act at Srinagar.

The instant case is related to recovery of an IED at Armulla Lassipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on June 16,2022, police said.

On June 16, 2022, Police Pulwama received information that an IED had been planted within the area of Police Station Litter with the aim to inflict casualties on Police/security forces .

Consequent upon this information, Police swung into action and raided the said location and recovered an IED weighing about 15 kgs which was fitted in a pressure cooker and also apprehended 2 accused persons.

During the course of investigation, the arrested accused persons confessed their crime and also disclosed the names of 5 other persons associated with Al-badr outfit for their active involvement and role in procuring/transporting of the IED.

The timely recovery of the IED has thwarted untoward incidents and has scuttled the nefarious plans of militant outfits to derail peace and harmony, police said.

On the basis of evidence gathered, an offence punishable under relevant sections of law for commission of instant crime has been established. The investigation of the case concluded as charge sheet against 8 accused persons including one foreign terrorist Handler whose challan has been produced before the competent court of law. (Agencies)