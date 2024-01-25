3 ‘Hybrid’ Terrorists Arrested In J&K On R-Day Eve

SRINAGAR, Jan 25: Three ‘hybrid’ terrorists were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on the eve of Republic Day while conducting an arms consignment exchange, officials said on Thursday.

Infiltration into social media groups and precise tracking led to the arrest of the terrorists from the Boniyar area of the Uri sector in north Kashmir averting a major incident ahead of Republic Day, they said.

Officials said swift action underscores Indian Army’s and Jammu and Kashmir Police’s dedication to national security.

The individuals are in custody and further investigation is underway, they added. (Agencies)