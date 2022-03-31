3 Executive Officers, 2 Town Planners given premature retirement by Govt

3 of them were already under suspension

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 31: A day after sacking five Government officials including two police constables for terror-links, the Jammu and Kashmir administration today prematurely retired five Government officials including three Executive Officers and two Senior Town Planners by invoking provisions of Article 226 (2) of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956.

Of five officers given forced retirement, three were already under suspension.

The premature retirement from the services were given to the officers who had either completed 22 years of qualifying service or had attained the age of 48 years.

Five separate orders to this effect were issued today by Principal Secretary to Government, General Administration Department (GAD), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

The officers forcibly retired from the services include Ghulam Mohammad Lone, Incharge Executive Officer, presently posted as EO Municipal Committee Frisal, Imityaz Ahmad Dar, Incharge Executive Officer, presently posted as Incharge EO in Municipal Committee Yaripora, Mohammad Ashraf, Executive Officer, presently under suspension, Hamid Ahmad Wani, Incharge Senior Town Planner, Town Planning Organization, J&K, presently under suspension and Farzana Naqshbandi, the then Divisional Town Planner, now Incharge Senior Town Planner, presently under suspension and attached with Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority.

The Government gave premature retirement to the officers under Article 226 (2) of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services regulations which stated: “Notwithstanding anything contained in these Regulations, Government may, if it is of the opinion that it is in the public interest to do so, require any Government servant other than one working on a post which is included in Schedule-II of these Rules, to retire at any time after he has completed 22 years of qualifying service or on attained 48 years of age”.

Separate notices terminating services of five Government officials have been issued by the Government and served to them.

The Government order said that pay and allowance equivalent to three months in lieu of notice period would be paid to all five officials given premature retirement.

As per the order, the cases of all the officers were put before the Review Committee whose recommendations were placed before the Competent Authority for consideration.

The Competent Authority approved the premature retirement of five Government officers.