3 drug peddlers arrested in Katra

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 18: Intensifying its drive against narcotics and intoxicants, Katra Police today arrested three drug peddlers in two different instances.

During a naka checking operation at Maghal, a police party of Police Post Kakryal intercepted a Royal Enfield motorcycle bearing registration number JK20C-4340, travelling from Maghal towards Katra at around 1430 hours.

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During the checking and frisking of the motorcycle riders, the police recovered approximately 3.44 grams of heroin from the possession of the rider, namely Manjeet Singh, son of Sukhdev Singh, resident of Kainthi, Tehsil Thuroo, District Reasi. Further checking led to the recovery of approximately 6.26 grams of heroin from the possession of the pillion rider, Manzoor Ahmed, son of Shattu, resident of Chilladh, Tehsil Arnas, District Reasi.

In this connection, FIR No. 325/2026 U/S 8/21/22/25/29 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Katra, and further investigation has been taken up to ascertain the facts and establish the source and possible linkages of the recovered substance.

Meanwhile, Police apprehended another person and recovered 180 Pregabalin capsules during a checking operation in Katra during the intervening night of October 17-18, 2026.

The accused was identified as Bashir Ahmed, son of Babu Mohd, resident of Treen, Mehari, Tehsil Katra, District Reasi, who was proceeding from Serwad towards Balni, Katra. During his personal search, 18 strips containing 180 Pregabalin capsules of 300 mg each (10 capsules per strip) were recovered from his possession. Upon questioning, he failed to provide any satisfactory explanation regarding the possession of the capsules.

Accordingly, FIR No. 328/2026 U/S 223 BNS has been registered at Police Station Katra, and further investigation has been initiated to ascertain the facts and circumstances of the case.