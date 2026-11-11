3 drug peddlers arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 10: Police today arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 747 grams of cannabis-like substance and 15 grams of charas in separate operations in Kulgam and Anantnag districts in south Kashmir.

A Police spokesperson said two persons were apprehended during naka checking at Khudwani Bypass near SKUAST in Kulgam. They were identified as Murtaza Ashraf, a resident of Chansar, and Mohd Amir Kuttay, a resident of Badi Jalan in DH Pora. "During the operation, 747 grams of cannabis-like substance, including flowering tops, were recovered from their possession," the spokesperson said.

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In Anantnag, police apprehended Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, son of Mohd Yousuf Rather and a resident of Semthan, during naka checking. Fifteen grams of charas were recovered from his possession, the spokesperson said.

Cases under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act have been registered at the respective police stations, and further investigation is underway. "The investigation is aimed at ascertaining the source and forward linkages of the recovered contraband," the spokesperson said, adding that police have reiterated their commitment to combating drug trafficking.