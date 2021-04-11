3 Al-Badre terrorists eliminated in Shopian encounter

Srinagar : In a major success in the Shopian encounter three terrorists affiliated with terror outfit Al-Badre were killed by the security forces in an encounter in the Hadipora area of Shopian district. The encounter between terrorists and security forces in Shopian broke out last night. A search operation is still underway. According to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar, police and security forces made sincere efforts to take the surrender of the newly recruited terrorist but other terrorists did not allow him to surrender