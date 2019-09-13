2nd edition of Travel and Medical Value Mart from Sept 19

CHENNAI, Sept 13: Trade body Confederation of Indian
Industry (CII) and Tourism Ministry’s Tamil Nadu Travel Mart
would hold the second edition of the travel and medical mart
here next week.
Nearly 1,000 international and domestic buyers are
expected to witness the three-day event scheduled to begin
from September 19, organisers told reporters here Friday.
During the Tamil Nadu Travel Mart event, a live demo of
weaving, sculpting, wood carving, tanjore painting would be
staged.
The Tamil Nadu Medical Value Travel Mart 2019, in
association with the health department, would also be
conducted during the three days.
Hospitals, super-speciality centres, health and wellness
centres, central and state health departments would take part
in the Medical Value Travel Mart showcasing the medical
infrastructure available in Tamil Nadu.
According to CII-Tamil Nadu chairman S Chandramohan, the
state received more than 344 million domestic tourists in
2016. The foreign tourist arrivals was about 4.72 million.
(PTI)
