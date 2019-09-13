2nd edition of Travel and Medical Value Mart from Sept 19

CHENNAI, Sept 13: Trade body Confederation of Indian

Industry (CII) and Tourism Ministry’s Tamil Nadu Travel Mart

would hold the second edition of the travel and medical mart

here next week.

Nearly 1,000 international and domestic buyers are

expected to witness the three-day event scheduled to begin

from September 19, organisers told reporters here Friday.

During the Tamil Nadu Travel Mart event, a live demo of

weaving, sculpting, wood carving, tanjore painting would be

staged.

The Tamil Nadu Medical Value Travel Mart 2019, in

association with the health department, would also be

conducted during the three days.

Hospitals, super-speciality centres, health and wellness

centres, central and state health departments would take part

in the Medical Value Travel Mart showcasing the medical

infrastructure available in Tamil Nadu.

According to CII-Tamil Nadu chairman S Chandramohan, the

state received more than 344 million domestic tourists in

2016. The foreign tourist arrivals was about 4.72 million.

