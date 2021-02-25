2nd Edition of Khelo India: MoS for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju arrives in valley

SRINAGAR: Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju on Thursday arrived in the valley a day ahead of the start of Winter National Games ‘Khelo India’ which will officially kick-start from February 26 in Ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

An official said that the MoS was accompanied by Commissioner Secretary Tourism and Sports department, Sarmad Hafeez.

Pertinently, this is the second edition of Winter National Games ‘Khelo India’ which will be held in world famous Ski destination Gulmarg.

The first edition of the Khelo India Winter Games was also held at Gulmarg in March 2020 and was a roaring success.

As per the details around 1200 Athletes and guests from across the country are scheduled to participate in the mega sports event.

The sports activities will include snow shoe race, ice-skating, ice-hockey, skiing, Nordic ski, snowboarding, ski mountaineering, ice stock, etc.

The event is being organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council and the Winter Games Association of J&K.