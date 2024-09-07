297 Officers Commissioned Into Indian Army

Chennai, Sep 7: As many as 258 officer cadets and 39 women officer cadets were commissioned into various arms and services of the Indian Army at an impressive ceremony at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, on Saturday.

The ‘Passing Out Parade,’ held at the Parameshwaran Drill Square of the institute, was reviewed by the Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani.

Ten officer cadets and five officer cadets (women) from friendly foreign countries also successfully completed their training, fostering bonds of camaraderie and cooperation across international borders, the OTA said.

The parade marked the culmination of almost a yearlong grueling training for them in the premier institute.

The officer cadets belonged to the 118th batch of the Short Service Commission course and the 32nd batch of the Short Service Commission Course (women) and other equivalent courses in the institute. The significant event, steeped in tradition and reverence, marked their transformation into the future leaders of the Indian Army.

The parade of the qualifying officer cadets captivated the spectators as they marched in perfect harmony, with martial tunes playing in the backdrop.

Lt General NS Raja Subramani presented the Sword of Honour to the Battalion Under Officer (BUO) Samrath Singh, OTA gold medal to BUO Simran Singh Rathi, silver medal to Academy Under Officer Tanishka Damodran and the bronze medal to Academy Cadet Adjutant Devesh Chandra Joshi.

The Vice Chief of Army Staff, in his address, lauded the officer cadets and the OTA staff for their exemplary achievements, exhorting the newly commissioned officers to uphold the cardinal military values of ‘Selfless Service to the Nation’ and steadfast pursuit of excellence in all endeavours.

“You are privileged to soon be in command of some of the finest soldiers in the world. These troops are your most valuable asset. You are now entrusted with their lives and well-being. Therefore, train and equip your command with the necessary skills, discipline and fortitude, to be combat ready,” he urged.

Also, the Vice Chief of Army Staff called upon them to keep honing their skills and qualities as a leader. “Lead by example, have the courage to make tough decisions, compassion to listen to the needs of others and earn the respect of your command,” he said.

Further, they should acknowledge the contribution and congratulate their parents, he added.

Following the immaculate parade, the highly valued Pipping Ceremony was held in the campus. The cadet officers in their new capacity as the commissioned Army Officers, adorned with gleaming insignia on their shoulders, pledged their allegiance to the Constitution of India and committed to safeguarding the nation at all costs. (Agencies)