27th ASEAN Tourism Ministers’ meeting held in Laos

VIENTIANE, Jan 25: The 27th meeting of ASEAN Tourism Ministers opened in Lao capital Vientiane on Thursday, underlining the results of the organisation of the ASEAN Tourism Strategy Plan 2016-2025.

The tourism sector plays a crucial role in driving the ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) economy towards rapid, robust, inclusive, and sustainable growth, Lao News Agency reported on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suanesavanh Vignaket said, “Today is a good opportunity for us to discuss and listen to the results of the ASEAN Tourism Senior Officials Meeting, especially the results of the organization of the ASEAN Tourism Strategy Plan 2016-2025 including reports from international organizations, ASEAN-related organizations and other external parties in organizing activities that support ASEAN tourism.”

Laos is prepared to collaborate with ASEAN member states and various dialogue partners to cultivate high-quality and sustainable tourism destinations, with the aim of attracting an increasing number of visitors to the ASEAN region, encouraging longer stays, higher expenditures, and widespread economic benefits for society.

The meeting allows Laos to promote its tourism sector in the regional and international arena and its cooperation with other ASEAN member countries, dialogue partners and international organisations. (UNI)