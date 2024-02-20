27 airports operational in Afghan

KABUL, Feb 20: A total of 27 airfields, including five international airports, are operational in Afghanistan, Imamudin Ahmadi, spokesperson for the country’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, said.

“Currently, 27 operational airports exist in the country, and five of them are international airports,” the local television channel Tolonews quoted Ahmadi on Tuesday as saying.

The official also claimed that the U.S.-led forces destroyed all the country’s airports, including Kabul International Airport, during their withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, saying, “The Islamic Emirate has repaired, equipped, and made them operational.”

Kabul International Airport, Kandahar Airport, Herat Airport, and the airports in Khost and Mazar-i-Sharif cities have been serving as international airports, the official said.

Currently, Afghan airlines have flights to Pakistan, China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and a few more destinations, according to the official.

(UNI)