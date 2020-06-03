26 pregnant women, 5 BSF men test +ve for COVID-19 in Kashmir

86-yr-old tests +ve 5 days after death, toll 34

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, June 3: Twenty six pregnant women, one of them a doctor, were among 109 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir today, taking overall Corona positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 2857.

Sixteen among today’s positive cases are travelers and out of 2857 positive cases reported in J&K so far, 1266 have been travelers.

Five days after his death, an 86-year-old man from Pattan area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district today tested positive for COVID-19, taking the death toll due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 34.

The octogenarian, a resident of Hamray Pattan Baramulla, died on May 29 and his sample was taken at the local Community Health Centre in the area. The authorities had allowed the burial of the man as per COVID-19 protocol after his family agreed to it. His sample report tested positive at CD hospital diagnostic laboratory today.

The today’s positive cases include one from Anantnag, 2 from Kulgam, 14 from Srinagar, 10 from Kupwara, 27 from Baramulla, 24 from Shopian, nine from Bandipora, six from Budgam, 13 from Pulwama and 3 from Ganderbal.

Nodal Officer for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Srinagar, Dr. Salim Khan, told Excelsior that 67 cases were reported at CD hospital laboratory and include 26 pregnant women from Saipora, Devpora, Tengpora areas of Shopian, Trehgam Kupwara besides Penzipora, Hathlangoo, Palhalan, Bomai Sopore, Seloo Sopore, Shiva, Budbug, Khawajabagh in Bramulla district and Kangan, Ganderbal.

Regarding healthcare workers, he said, one each is from Pattan, Handwara and Gundpora while BSF men include 38-year-old from Jalgoan and four others from Trehgam Kupwara. The dialysis patient-50-year-old man from Tragpora Baramulla was scheduled to undergo surgery while the one on guard duty centre at Baramulla is a 35-year-old, a resident of Mendhar Poonch.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq Jan, told Excelsior that 15 samples tested positive at the viral diagnostic lab today. Among them 10 from Srinagar, two from Budgam and one each from Budgam, Anantnag and Kulgam.

And 53 more COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in Kashmir.

Authorities said that out of 2857 positive cases, 1816 are active positive, 1007 have recovered and 34 have died-four in Jammu division and 30 in Kashmir. They said that out of 189364 test results available, 186507 samples have been tested as negative till June 3.

They said that till date 193145 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 44389 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by Government, 45 in Hospital Quarantine, 1816 in hospital isolation and 53639 under home surveillance. Besides, 93222 persons have completed their surveillance period.