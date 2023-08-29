26 Officers From J&K’s Most Coveted Service To Attain Superannuation In 2024

JAMMU, Aug 29: As many as 26 officers of Jammu & Kashmir’s topmost administrative service are attaining superannuation in the next calendar year.

26 officers of Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) would complete their bureaucratic innings in calendar year 2024.

Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, son of J&K’s former Chief Secretary Sheikh Ghulam Rasool, figures in the list of officers hanging up their boots in 2024.

Fayaz is currently posted as Commissioner Secretary, Department of Floriculture, Gardens and Parks.

Other senior officers figuring in the list includes Nisar Ahmad Wani (Director Employment), Tariq Ahmad Zargar (Secretary in the Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj), Raman Kumar Kesar (Secretary in the Power Development Department) and Suraiya Jabeen (Secretary in the Tribal Affairs Department).

The other officers attaining superannuation include Ashok Kumar (Mission Director, RUSA), Ashok Kumar Pandita (Additional Secretary, Revenue Department), Farooq Ahmad Rather (Director Floriculture, Kashmir), Suram Chand Sharma (Joint Director, Youth Services & Sports, Jammu), Kewal Krishan (Additional Secretary, Labour and Employment Department), Ahmad Hussain (Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Baramulla), Ghulam Rasool Wani (Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Ganderbal), Ravi Mohan Khajuria (Registrar, District Udhampur), Sushil Kumar Khajuria (Additional Secretary, Higher Education Department), Nissar Ahmad Malik (Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Shopian), Mohammad Jahangir Khanday (Joint Director, Education, South Kashmir), Saleem Ahmad (Collector Land Acquisition, Defence, Rajouri), Kewal Kumar (Additional Secretary, Cooperatives Department), Sohan Lal (Registrar, GCET Jammu), Saleem Beigh (Deputy Secretary, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens), Ram Lal Sharma (Deputy Secretary, Social Welfare Department), Ishtaq Ahmad Bhat (Secretary, Srinagar Development Authority), Parveen Akther (Deputy Director (Administration) Handicrafts and Handlooms Jammu), Noor-ud-din Bhat (Deputy District Election Officer, Bandipora), Shakeel Hussain (Deputy District Election Officer, Srinagar) and Ghulam Dastigir Alam (Deputy Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment). (KNO)