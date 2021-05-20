26 die in Kashmir, 2651 test +ve

Schools warned, family booked for violating SOP

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, May 20 : Kashmir today reported 26 fresh deaths due to COVID-19 infection and 2651 tested positive for the virus taking the Jammu and Kashmir death toll to 3422.

Those who died include a 72-year-old woman from Alochi Bagh Srinagar, a 70-year-old woman from Tral, a 59-year-old woman from Bomai Sopore, two elderly women from Aung and Qazigund in district Anantnag, a 56-year-old man from Humpora Baramulla, a 70-year-old man from Pampore and a 75-year-old Nowpora Srinagar.

Those who tested positive include 674 from Srinagar, 333 Baramulla, 393 Budgam, 187 Pulwama, 206 Kupwara, 255 Anantnag, 215 Bandipora, 117 Ganderbal, 206 Kulgam and 65 from Shopian in Kashmir.

As per officials figures, 60,540 positive cases including 715 deaths and 52,872 recoveries are from Srinagar, 19,056 including 230 deaths and 15,855 recoveries are from Baramulla, 17,656 including 13,119 recoveries and 161 deaths are from Budgam, 11,372 including 8,689 recoveries and 147 deaths are from Pulwama, 10,012 including 130 deaths and 8,042 recoveries are from Kupwara, 12,497 including 8,018 recoveries and 143 deaths are from Anantnag, 7,552 cases including 6,328 and 82 deaths are from Bandipora, 7,401 including 6,267 recoveries and 65 deaths are from Ganderbal, 8,469 including 4,992 recoveries and 88 deaths are from Kulgam and 4,792 including 3,717 recoveries and 49 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 159,347 including 127,899 recoveries and 1,810 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 50,554 including 29,638 from Kashmir division.

With 4,042 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 206,081 which is 79.24 percent of the total cases.

And the Corona curfew imposed by the Government continued for the 21st day today across Kashmir while police arrested 216 persons and also realized fine to the tune of Rs 1,98,190 for norms violation in the Valley.

Police and paramilitary troops were deployed in large numbers to enforce the lockdown restrictions. The barricades and concertina wires were erected at many places to prevent public movement.

All the shops and business establishments barring emergency services remained closed throughout the day in Srinagar and other districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police arrested 216 persons, lodged 107 FIRs and also realized fine to the tune of Rs 1,98,190 from 1469 people for violating the guidelines and rules throughout Kashmir.

“Besides, eight vehicles were also seized in Kulgam for violating guidelines and restrictions,” police said.

Authorities today warned two schools of action as they violated COVID-19 guidelines in Beerwah area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district by keeping the institutions open despite closure orders.

Authorities after receiving a complaint visited these schools and found them open for assignment submission.

He said these schools in Chewdara village of Beerwah namely Al-Huda and Al-Asar were found open for some assignment and fee collection purposes. “Both the schools were warned by the authorities.”

The authorities in Bandipora booked a family of a deceased COVID-19 patient for violating the burial protocol in CA Khan village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

A resident of C.A Khan of village was admitted in JVC Hospital Srinagar and died on Wednesday due to the COVID-19 infection.

He said that the body of the deceased was brought to his home in an ambulance by the Health authorities for burial purposes as per the guidelines laid down with regard to COVID-19 pandemic, by the Government.

“However, the relatives of the deceased gathered in large number and did not adhere to the guidelines laid down by the Government from time to time. This act of the public gathering at the funeral resulted in great threat to the public health,” the official said.

He also said the family conducted his funeral as per their customs in their native village with the body being washed, kept for homage and buried.

He said that acting strictly against the violators a case FIR No. 76 of 2021 U/s 269, 188 has been registered in Police Station Bandipora and investigation has been set into motion.