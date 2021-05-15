26 die in Kashmir, 1949 test +ve

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, May 15: Kashmir today reported a spike in COVID-19 deaths with 26 infected people who were undergoing treatment in various hospitals succumbing while 1949 tested positive for the virus taking the Jammu and Kashmir death toll to 3090.

Those who died include a 66-year-old man Zaindar Mohallah Habakadal Srinagar, a 70-year-old man from Naid Kadal Srinagar, a 46-year-old woman from Nagam in Anantnag, a 62-year-old woman from Dooru in Anantnag, a 70-year-old woman from Shangerpora in district Pulwama, a 60-year-old man from Trich in Pulwama and a 65-year-old woman from Dangerpora in Pulwama, an 82-year-old man from Nowshehra in Srinagar, a 65-year-old woman Molpora Rainawari Srinagar, a 69-year-old woman from Khanyar in Srinagar, a 65-year-old woman from Ahmad Nagar in Srinagar, a 75-year-old woman from Chanapora Srinagar, a 62-year-old woman from Fateh Kadal in Srinagar, an 80-year-old from Soibugh, Budgam and a 45-year-old woman from Burzhama, Dargah, Srinagar.

And in Kashmir 1949 people tested for the COVID-19 today. Those who tested positive include 404 from Srinagar, 129 Baramulla, 262 Budgam, 390 Pulwama, 110 Kupwara, 188 Anantnag, 147 Bandipora, 80 Ganderbal, 160 Kulgam and 79 from Shopian.

As per officials figures, 57,199 positive cases including 666 deaths and 47,654 recoveries are from Srinagar, 17,786 including 220 deaths and 14,044 recoveries are from Baramulla, 15,702 including 11,525 recoveries and 150 deaths are from Budgam, 10,565 including 7,821 recoveries and 135 deaths are from Pulwama, 9,224 including 116 deaths and 7,323 recoveries are from Kupwara, 11,348 including 7,131 recoveries and 135 deaths are from Anantnag, 6,864 cases including 5,917 and 74 deaths are from Bandipora, 6,816 including 5,679 recoveries and 62 deaths are from Ganderbal, 7,532 including 4,065 recoveries and 80 deaths are from Kulgam and 4,426 including 3,106 recoveries and 44 deaths are from Shopian.

With fresh cases, the number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 147,462 including 114,265 recoveries and 1,682 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 51,475 including 31,515 from Kashmir division.

With 4,140 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 185,902 which is 76.30 percent of the total cases.

In the meantime, the strict curfew continued to remain in place for 16th day today in Srinagar and other districts of Kashmir in order to prevent the deadly virus from spreading.

Police and paramilitary troopers have been deployed in strength on roads across Srinagar.

The main roads were blocked at several places with iron barricades and concertina wires to prevent vehicular movement.

Police has arrested 137 persons, lodged 70 FIRs and also realized fine to the tune of Rs 128,480 from 874 people for violating the guidelines/rules in Kashmir.

“Besides, six vehicles were also seized in Bandipora for violating guidelines and restrictions,” police spokesman said.

In Ganderbal, Police party led by SHO Police Station Safapora along with Executive Magistrate Lar while enforcing restrictions in Safapora area found 12 shopkeepers violating the guidelines issued by the district administration. Accordingly, all the 12 shops were sealed on spot.