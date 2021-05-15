DC Baramulla inspects GMC, takes stock of Covid-19 control measures

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, May 15: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar accompanied by Principal GMC, Medical Superintendent Associated Hospital and other concerned officers today inspected Covid-19 wellness center established in GMC Baramulla where he took review of the mitigation measures besides taking the firsthand appraisal of various necessities associated with the pandemic.

On the occasion, the DC took a detailed review of various related aspects including the supply position of oxygen, availability of necessary facilities for the patients, implementation of SOPs and other advisories.

The DC directed the concerned authorities to ensure that all the required medicare and other necessary facilities are provided effectively and efficiently. He also directed to scale up anti-corona activities by taking all the stakeholders on board.

Meanwhile, the DC informed that, in view of the present circumstances an additional medical Ward is being established at GMC which shall be made operational shortly. He added that best and qualitative Medicare facilities shall be made available in the Ward which is need of the hour.

Kumar also took stock of the Covid-19 vaccination programme undergoing in the district during which he informed that over 2.5 lakh eligible beneficiaries comprising 65 percent of the total, population has been so far vaccinated. He emphasized upon the concerned authorities to work in coordination and synergy so that the coverage is enhanced in the shortest possible time.

Moreover, the DC stressed for following all the requisite SOPs and guidelines adding that only the strict adherence of related advisories can avert any kind of health emergency. He also said that strict legal action shall be taken against those who violate any kind of advisory.