24 kg explosive material recovered, 4 arrested

ANANTNAG, June 4: Jammu and Kashmir police recovered 24 kg explosive material and arrested four people in this south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said based on a credible input about possession of explosive materials, Anantnag Police raided the residential house of Adil Maqbool Wani son of Muhammad Maqbool Wani resident of Nanil. During the raid police recovered 24Kgs of explosive material which was packed in polythene bags and concealed in Nylon bags.

During preliminary investigations, it was learnt that three other persons are also involved, he said adding they were identified as Mohammad Shahid Padder resident of Hutmarah, Faizan Ahmad resident of Nanil and Adnan Ahmad resident of Chandpora Bijbehara.

All the four accused persons have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Mattan, he said.

Case FIR No 51/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Mattan and further investigation is going on.

(AGENCIES)