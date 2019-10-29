23 EU MPs visit Kashmir for first-hand assessment of situation

Army, delegations, Govt brief MPs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 29: A delegation of 23 European Union MPs arrived here this morning for a first-hand assessment of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370.

The delegation comprising 46 members including MPs, spouses of some of them, officials and translators arrived at Srinagar Airport and were driven to their hotel in a convoy of 33 vehicles under tight security. The CRPF and police were guarding the road from the Airport to the Hotel Taj Vivanta where they are staying. Army had also sent a separate convoy of vehicles to transport them to the 15-Corps headquarters of the Army at BB cantonment where they had first meeting.

Click here to watch video

Soon after their arrival, they were taken to the 15-Corps Headquarters where Army top Commanders briefed them about the situation in Kashmir. They were briefed by Army about attempts being made by Pakistan to create disturbance in Kashmir. They were told that Army has foiled dozens of infiltration attempts by Pakistan backed militants who are being aided by the Pakistan troops.

The Commanders also gave them detailed briefing about how Army is conducting operations in Kashmir against militants. The Army also hosted lunch for the delegation.

The delegation later met some of the delegations and individuals at hotel Lalit. Those who met the delegation included Surinder Singh Chenni, Farooq Andrabi and a delegation headed by Mir Junaid of BJP. Besides this, there were two more delegations who met the EU MPs and discussed the situation in Kashmir.

Surinder Singh Chenni told Excelsior that he got a call from Government officials that there was no one from minority community and asked him to meet the delegation. “I discussed with them situation in Kashmir post August 5. I told them that although situation is not normal yet but there has been no loss of life or damage to the property as was the apprehension”, he said.

Singh said he told them that he favoured release of all political prisoners so that political process is started and democracy is restored. “Students, journalists, businessmen besides common man is facing problems due to internet blockade and it needs immediate restoration”, he told the delegation.

He said that he told the delegation that despite massacres of Sikhs in Kashmir they stayed back unlike Kashmiri Pandits who fled from Kashmir in 1990 when militancy began in Kashmir.

The law makers later in the evening had a boat ride at famous Dal lake and when asked about the boat ride, they said: “Kashmir is beautiful. We enjoyed the ride.”

They were later briefed by the Government officials at Taj Vivanta about the situation in Kashmir and Government’s efforts to restore peace in Kashmir. They were also briefed about the reason for bringing Jammu and Kashmir under Central rule. Later, the Government hosted dinner for the delegation which was attended by top Government, police army officials.

The EU delegation originally comprised 27 Parliamentarians, mostly from extreme right or right wing parties, but fourof them did not travel to Kashmir and have reportedly returned to their respective countries.

This is the first high-level foreign delegation visiting Kashmir after August 5 decision of the Central Government announcing the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and the decision to bifurcate the State into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.