22 UP policemen caught traveling free in AC coach

BAREILLY, Aug 27: A railway ticket checking team has caught 22 policemen including two inspectors traveling without tickets in the AC coach of an express train in Bareilly and levied a fine totaling Rs 1.15 lakh rupees, chief ticket inspector BA Khan said here on Tuesday.

The inspector informed that consistent information was being received that despite possessing a General ticket or B-ticket, policemen travel in the AC coach and take undue advantage of their profession, whenever questioned.

Based on the inputs, the railway carried out a drive on Monday whose prior information was given to the commercial department of the division.

He said that 25 ticket inspectors got on the Una Himachal Express (14556) train en-route to Kathgodam express from Delhi. After a check on the train coaches, 22 policemen were caught traveling either without or with inappropriate tickets and a fine of about Rs 1,15,000 was levied on them. (PTI)