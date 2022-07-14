20 Amarnath yatris injured in Qazigund accident, 2 shifted to GMC Anantnag

SRINAGAR, Jul 14: At least 20 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured in a road accident at Badragund area of Qazigund in South Kashmir’s Kulgam on Thursday, officials said here.

An official said that a tipper dumper rammed into a bus, carrying Amarnath Yatris pilgrims at Badragund crossing on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, resulting in injuries to 20 Yatris.

He said that among the 20 injured pilgrims, 18 have sustained minor injuries while two with grievous injuries have been shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment.

The official added that police have taken cognisance of the matter. (KNO)