2 women among 6 die of Corona in Jammu

CB Insp, 3 docs test +ve

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: Some signs of decline in Corona casualties and cases were seen in Jammu region today with six deaths, two of them women, and 260 cases, 83 in Jammu district while an all time high 1629 patients recovered.

Among six fatalities, three were reported from Jammu district and two Rajouri while one of the dead was unidentified.

A Crime Branch Inspector tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu district. More than two dozen officials of the Crime Branch have so far tested positive for the virus. Three more doctors also reported positive in the district.

Twenty nine persons reported positive for Coronavirus during Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) in Jammu district including one each in Bishnah, Dansal, Marh and Sohanjana.

A 62-year-old woman from Roop Nagar who was suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress and Coronavirus died in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu today where she was admitted since 19th September while a 52-year-old woman from Jeevan Nagar Digiana died of co-morbidities and COVID-19 in the same hospital. A 67-year-old man from Kotli Shah Doula in RS Pura succumbed to the virus in the GMC Jammu. He too was co-morbid and had tested positive.

A 54-year-old man from Ward No. 11 in City Chowk of Rajouri district died in the Dayanand Medical College (DMC) Ludhiana where he was undergoing treatment for pathogen, SSP Chandan Kohli told the Excelsior. A 62-year-old man from Sunderbani died in the GMC Rajouri, he added.

An unidentified person who was aged around 25 died in the GMC Jammu of Coronavirus.

With today’s Corona casualties, Jammu region’s death toll has crossed 400 and stood at 402. Jammu district has highest 209 Corona casualties followed by 39 Rajouri, 37 Doda, 28 Kathua, 23 Samba, 21 Udhampur, 17 Poonch, 11 each Ramban and Kishtwar and six in Reasi district.

Among Jammu region’s 260 Corona positive cases, 83 were reported from Jammu district, 81 of them locals and two travelers.

Positive cases from other districts include 36 Rajouri, 10 each Udhampur, Ramban and Kathua, 24 Doda, 14 Poonch, 22 Samba, 21 Kishtwar and 30 Reasi.

Among 1629 patients who recovered today, the maximum 893 were from Jammu district followed by 334 Kishtwar, 128 Kathua, 71 Reasi, 49 Samba, 44 Udhampur, 33 each Doda and Poonch and 22 each in Ramban and Rajouri districts.

Jammu region now has 32509 Corona cases. Of them, 26131 have recovered and there were only 5976 active cases. There have been 402 casualties.